Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $362,208; As Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Its Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 31,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 181,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.80 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas Story & Son Llc invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Grp Inc Inc invested in 23,203 shares. Penobscot Mgmt accumulated 77,503 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Washington Bank accumulated 27,754 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lowe Brockenbrough Communication accumulated 9,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.97% or 5.01 million shares. 106,148 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 191,155 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. 25,091 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel Inc. Peoples Fin Ser Corp owns 1,242 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 125,587 shares in its portfolio. Junto Management LP reported 640,238 shares.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 12,935 shares to 50,809 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,802 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Service Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Blume Cap Mgmt owns 65,225 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.32M shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 9,170 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 34,476 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 473,026 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Harris Assoc LP has invested 1.25% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 764,707 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc holds 3,367 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Co Inc owns 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 3,980 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 219 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 7,556 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,216 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 6,368 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc Com Sh Ben Int (NZF) by 32,019 shares to 95,936 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,469 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).