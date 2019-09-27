Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Boosted Its Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $624,490; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose While Silverback Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 107,735 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,572 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 24,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 728,933 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 5.15% or 237,798 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Assetmark holds 0% or 1,456 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Co holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 79,316 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Covington Invest invested in 9,860 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.27% or 40,739 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners stated it has 9,000 shares. 9,245 were accumulated by Btr Cap Mngmt Inc. D E Shaw And owns 2,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Comm Inc owns 1,199 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.03% stake. 5,793 are held by Congress Asset Ma. New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75M shares to 18.75 million shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amyris Inc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $149,292 activity.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.