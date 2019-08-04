Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $792,986; Scotia Capital Continues to Hold Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 27,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc New York holds 31,530 shares. Family Firm Incorporated reported 7,668 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D L Carlson Invest Gru has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Architects reported 615 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 60,193 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 3,586 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth. Heartland Advisors Inc invested in 0.55% or 138,154 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 0.93% or 84,323 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com has 210,356 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 82,800 shares. Ifrah Fin has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,595 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 581,749 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.69M shares. 72,079 are held by Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 72,725 shares to 125,901 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,818 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp stated it has 6,607 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 781,150 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mngmt accumulated 122,870 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd accumulated 191,420 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Generation Invest Management Llp. Chem Bank holds 0.04% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,022 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 2,571 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 79,661 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.02% or 118,991 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Company has 576,555 shares. Invesco holds 7.06 million shares. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt (Hk) Limited has 1.33% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sunbelt Secs stated it has 2,936 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

