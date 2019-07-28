Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Boosted Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake by $316,800; Stock Rose; As Aqua America (WTR) Market Value Rose, Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 737,748 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,402 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 22,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.13 million for 26.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,575 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 34,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,635 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.