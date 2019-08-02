Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $362,208; Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $6.25 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 45.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 5.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 890,665 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.74M shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Co invested in 21,769 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc has 18,809 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.29% or 694,374 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source State Bank owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 141,512 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 104,223 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nexus Inv accumulated 781,885 shares. First Bank & Of Newtown stated it has 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 195,503 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 962,890 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has 886,011 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 2.25M shares stake.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Some GE factories reject labor deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.