Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Position; 1832 Asset Management LP Boosted By $548,931 Its Citigroup (C) Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 8,193 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 278,007 shares with $18.74 million value, up from 269,814 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $155.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.67. About 5.62 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) stake by 64.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,340 shares as Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2,385 shares with $264,000 value, down from 6,725 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co Com now has $107.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 775,844 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 16.22% above currents $111.28 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of LLY in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,170 shares to 27,572 valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) stake by 10,949 shares and now owns 52,854 shares. Ishares 0 (SLQD) was raised too.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Advsr Lp reported 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2,850 shares. 2,654 are held by Mcrae Capital. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 2,500 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 36,356 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 772,529 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 8,763 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Mechanics Bank Tru Department has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 273,389 are held by Stevens L P. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 329 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,320 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,666 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 18,636 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.35 million shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 210,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $24.44M on Friday, September 20. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 13,700 shares to 1.06 million valued at $143.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) stake by 22,078 shares and now owns 87,794 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 20.50% above currents $68.67 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 284,913 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Compton Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 0.47% or 15,719 shares. Moreover, First Citizens State Bank has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 44,100 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,682 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 765,600 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,036 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 402,944 shares. Pinnacle reported 499,515 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

