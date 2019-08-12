Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut By $362,208 Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Intellisync (SYNC) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Intellisync Corp (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 9 reduced and sold positions in Intellisync Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intellisync Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 41.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,178 shares with $520,000 value, down from 10,490 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $127.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 1.03M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $54.57 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 6,681 shares traded. Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) has declined 18.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNC News: 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Loss $4.4M-Loss $8.6M; 15/05/2018 – Synacor Brings Zimbra X Email and Collaboration Platform to Blockchain; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Synacor, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synacor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNC); 15/03/2018 – Synacor Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 08/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Synacor, Inc. – SYNC; 06/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC); 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Synacor,; 31/05/2018 – Synacor Extends Google Search and Advertising Relationship; 11/05/2018 – Emancipation Buys New 1.2% Position in Synacor

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 16,221 shares to 20,187 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 8,973 shares and now owns 13,875 shares. Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 5,235 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 0.14% or 350,456 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legacy Private stated it has 2,676 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 13,041 shares. Korea accumulated 918,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp stated it has 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charter Tru has 51,892 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 457,855 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Ltd. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi invested in 0.09% or 3,271 shares. Sun Life Inc reported 2,149 shares stake. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,500 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Saturday, March 16. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.