Buenaventura (BVN) Position Maintained by Somerset Capital Management Llp; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Maintains Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 6,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.03M, up from 440,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $381.68. About 19,839 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10,125 shares to 493,988 shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 142,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,435 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Crisci Robert. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.12% or 168,573 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation holds 150,345 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 1,146 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited owns 2,146 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 10,650 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.06% or 26,081 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership accumulated 447,495 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.27% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,300 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn holds 0.63% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retail Bank has 1.81% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 113 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt.

