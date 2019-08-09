Buenaventura (BVN) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Argent Capital Management Holds Holding in Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 71,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 306,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 234,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 809,310 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 664,415 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 8,206 shares to 5,295 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $38.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.