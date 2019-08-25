Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Increased Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $563,031 as Share Price Rose; Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $13.22 Million; Stock Price Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 130,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78M shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. The insider Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares to 654,425 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hartford Investment holds 0.05% or 16,524 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 74,200 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,942 shares in its portfolio. Icahn Carl C reported 2.19% stake. Fil Limited invested in 1.21M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 519,904 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 1.40 million shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 72,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp reported 83,154 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,688 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited has 26,735 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 3,748 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,182 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Assoc Inc owns 0.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,450 shares. Covington Investment Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset Management One invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 68,094 shares. Ipswich Invest Company Inc reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Colony Gp Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 112,848 shares. Aspen Invest Management owns 7,180 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 288,620 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc reported 2.30M shares stake. Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.23% stake. Smead Capital Management stated it has 6.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 17,158 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Llc owns 5,380 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.