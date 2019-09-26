Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake By $737,360; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.46 Million Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 284.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 3,545 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 4,793 shares with $997,000 value, up from 1,248 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03M shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 26.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,800 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)'s stock rose 7.28%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 15,810 shares with $3.98 million value, down from 21,610 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.54. About 1.04M shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 18.92 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 27,377 shares to 69,337 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 3,985 shares and now owns 17,425 shares. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 748,890 shares. Baskin Financial Svcs has 3.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 77,064 shares. Westwood Group Inc stated it has 457,999 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,248 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,000 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 307,743 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Llc owns 32,500 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Select Equity Grp Lp holds 115,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And Communication owns 74,195 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 319 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Vontobel Asset Management holds 2.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1.17M shares. Oppenheimer And Co reported 19,278 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Mgmt invested in 1,405 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.36% above currents $250.54 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 1.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Cap Partners Gp stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Northrock Prns Limited holds 0.08% or 1,399 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 39,650 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 4,757 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Brick Kyle Associates holds 13,811 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Comm reported 73,787 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,053 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Bankshares Of So Dak has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 202,912 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Burney holds 0.93% or 74,035 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 1,055 shares. D L Carlson Invest holds 24,935 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 1.02% above currents $229.79 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 25. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.