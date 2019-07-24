Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Increased Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $376,428; Valuation Declined; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 31,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 81,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 7.90 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 7.29M shares traded or 46.07% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 9,500 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested in 145,506 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 28,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.99% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 0.02% or 1,440 shares. 2,215 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Odey Asset Group Ltd invested 3.88% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.09% or 219,575 shares. Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 918,824 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 1,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 75,388 shares. Da Davidson Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 6,248 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% or 299,411 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E sold $249,700 worth of stock.