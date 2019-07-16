Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lowered Its Holding in Carmax (KMX) by $360,939 as Valuation Rose; Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Position by $1.64 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 942,737 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Steinberg Asset Mgmt stated it has 12,145 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Co owns 525 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 141,111 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. 7,555 were reported by Veritable Lp. First Foundation Advsrs reported 39,251 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 545,040 shares. 5,267 were reported by Beacon Finance Gru. Comm National Bank invested in 0% or 4,269 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 10,514 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Country Club Na invested in 0.04% or 5,266 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 1.06 million shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated reported 6,944 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,376 shares to 37,416 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

