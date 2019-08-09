Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Carmax (KMX) Position as Valuation Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Lagoda Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position by $721,209 as Stock Declined

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $681.01. About 17,553 shares traded or 47.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 791,741 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares to 23,349 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.07 million for 15.69 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 6,278 shares. Harris Associate Lp accumulated 378,836 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 12,326 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.20 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.03% or 83,078 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Veritable Lp reported 7,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 47,886 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% stake. 92,227 are owned by Samlyn Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 490 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 348 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 590 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 410 shares stake. Moors & Cabot has 1.76% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 34,596 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc stated it has 5.92% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il invested in 0.02% or 886 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 351 shares. First Manhattan holds 155,213 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Camarda Ltd Co invested in 0.74% or 500 shares. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 634 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 88 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.31 million activity. $29,040 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.