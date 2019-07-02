Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $360,939; Stock Rose; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Rose While Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Position by $570,000

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 2.21 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC –

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 1.08 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Another trade for 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74 million was made by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. $50,190 worth of stock was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92M for 12.00 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 436,598 shares stake. Nomura has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiger Management Limited Liability Co reported 17,590 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 307,114 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr invested in 4,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Hendershot Invests Inc reported 1,825 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.01% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 5,927 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers reported 130,591 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 308,067 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rmb Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,616 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 404,499 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.