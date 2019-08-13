Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position by $690,048; Stock Price Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Trimmed by $2.23 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 14,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 37,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 23,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% or 10,114 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 53.23M shares. 20,358 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 56,667 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 14.59M shares or 6.04% of all its holdings. Schulhoff Communication reported 0.19% stake. Piedmont Invest reported 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Continental Lc reported 79,960 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. First American State Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 8,756 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 7,287 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc owns 12.65 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.49% or 470,806 shares. Sns Gp Limited Company holds 10,260 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,439 shares.