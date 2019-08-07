Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.08 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $19.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $331.89. About 3.00M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 9.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Com accumulated 0.13% or 7,414 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 392,762 shares. Capital Management Corp Va invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wade G W And Inc has 6.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,431 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 434,734 shares. Lau Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,153 shares. Botty Lc reported 9,035 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company reported 4.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clean Yield Grp reported 6,901 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lvm Capital Ltd Mi holds 2.59% or 139,864 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 353,812 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1.59% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 349,963 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Ltd holds 2,997 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 551 shares stake. 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Utah-based fund reported 2,143 shares. 11,609 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company. First Manhattan owns 44,603 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 2,495 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth. Thomasville Commercial Bank stated it has 8,723 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Bender Robert Assocs invested in 0.84% or 4,512 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited holds 3,988 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,367 were accumulated by Portland Advsr Limited. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited reported 1.65% stake. 705 are owned by Zwj Counsel Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.