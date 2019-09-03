Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $563,031; Simon Ppty (SPG) Stock Declined While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Position

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $205.79. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 100,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 478,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.19M, down from 578,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $149.06. About 480,977 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares to 100,525 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capi by 479,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 937,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $924.33M for 12.22 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

