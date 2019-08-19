Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Carmax (KMX) Position; Shorts at Constellation Brands (STZ) Lowered By 0.05%

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 7.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 7.13 million shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 4 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 20.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 7.90% above currents $198.79 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $211 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.06 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.77 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 15.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.