Budros Ruhlin & Roe Maintains Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Regents Of The University Of California Boosted Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $643,500 as Share Price Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 822,415 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 2.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million worth of stock or 90,842 shares. 9,270 shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M, worth $936,455. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv on Thursday, January 31. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. The insider CARP DANIEL A sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited holds 852,019 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 182,576 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Opus Grp Llc owns 0.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,506 shares. 15,254 are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa. Avalon Advsr Limited Co holds 0.51% or 209,784 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.1% stake. Hsbc Plc reported 830,779 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate invested in 893,967 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, North Star Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,200 shares. Franklin Res has 0.79% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hartford holds 18,524 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Caprock Group Inc Inc has 18,647 shares. Gradient Llc holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 2,391 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 61,766 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 2.38% or 113,749 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,209 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.93 million shares. Beacon Fincl Grp accumulated 49,141 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 1.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability reported 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairview Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 342,846 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,903 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hendershot Invests holds 3.29% or 68,633 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And Commerce holds 264,970 shares. Cwh Mngmt stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.