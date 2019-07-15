Budros Ruhlin & Roe Continues to Hold Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Ptc (PTC) Stake Held by Westwood Management Corp

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 298,517 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 31,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 81,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 3.94 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Ltd Liability Company holds 220,030 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 49,211 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 375,600 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 682,202 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Captrust Advsr owns 2,088 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,671 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 5,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 56,775 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 4,634 shares stake. Bridgeway Management Incorporated invested in 27,150 shares. Valinor Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.18 million shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,246 shares to 401,487 shares, valued at $66.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,461 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.