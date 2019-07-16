Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lifted Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding; Price T Rowe Associates Has Cut Its Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 16,156 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co (POR)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 1.27M shares with $65.99 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 1.41M shares traded or 190.42% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) stake by 38.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 31,369 shares as Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 112,380 shares with $1.43M value, up from 81,011 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares now has $14.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 6.94M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) stake by 7,000 shares to 696,366 valued at $85.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 13,500 shares and now owns 308,168 shares. Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was raised too.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.47 million for 26.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 415,184 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 70,960 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 414,986 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 13,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). First Manhattan Com has 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 180,149 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 422,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 7,939 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.51% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 9,660 shares. Brinker has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,623 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 30,756 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,521 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.