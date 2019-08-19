Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Its Stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by $1.24 Million; Nomura Holdings Upped Its Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake by $1.41 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 1.47M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 517.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 25,087 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 4,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 251,727 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management has invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Citizens State Bank And reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 172,331 shares. Skba Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moneta Group Inc Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 29,339 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr reported 5,443 shares. The Texas-based Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% or 56,520 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust reported 49,547 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 14,853 were reported by Kistler. Moreover, Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 0.34% or 64,062 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,935 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.1% or 9,832 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 166,298 shares to 61,702 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (Put) (EEM).

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Completes $580 Million Refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Realty Q4 misses, same-store NOI -6.3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,755 shares. Apg Asset Management Us owns 2.55% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 5.17M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 588,689 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6.00M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Asset One Company, Japan-based fund reported 448,573 shares. 12 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Hartford Com holds 0.08% or 41,302 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,493 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 51,413 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 10,537 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,900 shares.