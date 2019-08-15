Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Carmax (KMX) Stake by $360,939; Market Value Rose; Fmc (FMC) Holding Held by Cove Street Capital Llc

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 12,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 78,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 66,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 273,560 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 452,314 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 6,184 shares. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.03% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Inv Management Com invested 0.14% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Citigroup invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Van Eck owns 250,159 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 362,491 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc World reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 16,241 were reported by Franklin. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 5,104 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 173,307 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 1,197 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 704,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 65,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 0.02% stake.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,185 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).