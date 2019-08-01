Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Raised Stake in Chevrontexaco (CVX) by $1.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $903,703

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 445,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57 million, up from 430,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 602,726 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 2.84 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 4.39M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Covington Cap reported 1.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 8,359 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 43,693 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Cap has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,912 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial reported 7,341 shares. 4.44M were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Cetera Advisors Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 66,531 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 1.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 119,559 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd has 4,750 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 225,666 shares stake. Motco holds 77,702 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Coastline Tru stated it has 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 224 shares in its portfolio. 21,152 are owned by Trexquant Lp. Northcoast Asset Management Lc accumulated 40,742 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 50,261 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bowen Hanes Incorporated accumulated 1.33% or 503,850 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.11% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 121,398 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 21,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 153,537 were accumulated by S&T Commercial Bank Pa. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 12,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Liability Company reported 7,455 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 28,486 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 18,605 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.28 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $35,938. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider THOMPSON J KENNETH sold $441,923. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold $181,609 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Benefits from Solid Footing in Key Markets – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tetra Tech To Acquire WYG For UK And EU Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Tech to acquire WYG – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.