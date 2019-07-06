Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $360,939 as Market Valuation Rose; Magna Intl (MGA) Market Value Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Lowered Its Holding by $3.92 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.24M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 818,444 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.79 million for 7.53 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 15,124 shares to 50,786 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 90 shares. Capstone Advsr reported 5,700 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc accumulated 0.2% or 54,121 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd invested in 12,976 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameritas Invest has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 74,473 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 20 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 528,767 were reported by Oppenheimer &. 85,600 were reported by Long Road Investment Counsel Lc. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 63,748 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 64,193 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.02 million shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 23,200 shares.

