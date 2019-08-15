Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position By $690,048; Last Week Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 14.27% above currents $84.01 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 62.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 14,376 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 37,416 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 23,040 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $193.74B valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50 million shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory owns 3,930 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability accumulated 36,647 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 485,686 were accumulated by Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.79% or 264,413 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 62,278 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fin Advisory holds 0.09% or 9,886 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 1.06 million shares. Jnba invested in 14,930 shares. 40,938 are held by Donaldson Cap Management Limited Com. Polar Llp has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 1.73 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Blume Cap Incorporated stated it has 3.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt owns 0.92% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,484 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 17.26% above currents $43.97 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.46M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.81 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 58.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.