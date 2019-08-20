Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Laredo Petroleum (LPI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 80 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 80 reduced and sold their equity positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $693.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.83 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) CEO Randy Foutch on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

The stock increased 3.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 4.03M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c

