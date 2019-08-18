Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC); Keycorp (KEY) Position Has Lifted by Connable Office Inc

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 14,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 37,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 23,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aphria: The Turnaround Is Missing Some Key Pieces – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Llc has 0.39% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 67,335 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 758,339 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hartford Mngmt accumulated 1.44% or 267,633 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement owns 44,105 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,000 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.09 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 43,939 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 12,507 shares. Cls Invests Llc owns 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 40,158 shares.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares to 54,757 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,120 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.