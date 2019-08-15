Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Valuation Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $409,136

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 4.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fund Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 4,973 are held by Pettee Invsts. Jlb Associate Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 67,933 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 99,457 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 3.07M shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 88,776 shares. Roberts Glore And Communication Inc Il has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Marco Inv Mngmt Lc reported 70,786 shares. Intll Group Inc holds 308,020 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,036 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,530 shares. Private Tru Co Na holds 0.22% or 5,574 shares. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0.96% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,860 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 600,183 shares. 5,025 were accumulated by Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Com. Natixis has 1.36 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Avenir reported 0.02% stake. Washington has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Payden Rygel has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch Forbes Limited Company holds 834,045 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.29% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 36,859 shares stake. Alethea Mngmt Lc holds 6,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 559,722 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp owns 3,408 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 6.68 million shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated accumulated 14,589 shares.

