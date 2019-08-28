Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $360,939; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $13.04 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 92,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 8,130 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 100,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 695,071 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 303,362 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.09 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares to 8,916 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 5,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,306 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Atria Investments has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,276 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 5,660 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 1,614 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 52 were reported by Jnba Advsrs. Jump Trading stated it has 27,467 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund invested in 3,382 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Lc has 6,346 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 6,776 shares. 85,321 were reported by Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 342,000 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 132,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Of Virginia Va invested in 0.04% or 2,317 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 54,954 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crestwood Advsr Lc owns 12,777 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Company Adv invested in 19,929 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.42% or 11.95M shares. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 19,522 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com invested in 39,036 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 18,759 shares. Fruth Invest Management, a Texas-based fund reported 3,286 shares. 2,432 are owned by Farmers Tru. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 9,381 shares. Loeb Corp reported 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.45 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 14,998 shares to 40,178 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 23,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).