Budros Ruhlin & Roe Decreased Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $360,939; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.09 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,110 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $42.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,095 shares to 12,049 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).