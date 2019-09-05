Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Upped By $1.20 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Herc Holdings (HRI) Shorts Decreased By 4.3%

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 133.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 8,643 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 15,094 shares with $2.11 million value, up from 6,451 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) had a decrease of 4.3% in short interest. HRI’s SI was 563,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.3% from 588,300 shares previously. With 210,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI)’s short sellers to cover HRI’s short positions. The SI to Herc Holdings Inc’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 152,876 shares traded. Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has declined 19.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRI News: 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 64C; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 25/04/2018 – Herc Holdings to Hold First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 27/03/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO BARBARA BRASIER; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.02% STAKE IN HERC HOLDINGS INC; 27/03/2018 – Herc Holdings CFO Retires For Personal Reasons — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $630M-$660M, SAW $620M-$655M; 27/03/2018 – HERC HOLDINGS: CFO BARBARA BRASIER TO RETIRE APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – Herc Holdings 1Q Rev $431.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Company reported 131,264 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 119,673 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 103,859 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 2.29% or 162,547 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 127,993 shares. Moreover, Strategic Serv has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 8,980 shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,075 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Guardian Tru Company accumulated 15,221 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny owns 3,780 shares. Carlson Management reported 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 61,957 were reported by Johnson Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Sva Plumb Wealth Llc owns 105,410 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants invested in 1.36% or 60,240 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.27% above currents $128.86 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 2 analysts covering Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herc Holdings has $52 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51’s average target is 28.30% above currents $39.75 stock price. Herc Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.