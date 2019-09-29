Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $742,431; Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $4.36 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 130,628 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.73 million, up from 108,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 12,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 15,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension stated it has 190,506 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.28% or 25,812 shares. Allstate stated it has 19,796 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Destination Wealth Management reported 84 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 2,041 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 41,539 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,581 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.1% or 12.29 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 263,526 shares. Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 55,354 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 6,000 shares. Mai Mgmt invested in 40,976 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18,477 shares to 214,076 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 32,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,101 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv accumulated 8,968 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.79% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 100,000 shares. Strategic Lc owns 74,128 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 3.03 million shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 53,794 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Co invested in 3,952 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.37% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 48,120 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hudock Capital Group Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,177 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability holds 6,138 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 23,569 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. Moreover, Welch Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.1% or 685,700 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 6,564 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.19% or 55,253 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,558 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).