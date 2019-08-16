Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position By $563,031; Ellington Management Group Has Upped Its Concho Res (CXO) Position

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 280.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 7,300 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 9,900 shares with $1.10M value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 2.30 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 123.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 2,979 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 5,390 shares with $1.02M value, up from 2,411 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $119.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $215.89’s average target is 8.32% above currents $199.31 stock price. Amgen Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20700 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 8,170 shares to 43,130 valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 3,400 shares. Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Concho Resources has $182 highest and $6400 lowest target. $138.69’s average target is 100.25% above currents $69.26 stock price. Concho Resources had 23 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. Raymond James maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $13100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 15.

