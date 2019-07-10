Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding; ECOBALT SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARES (ECSIF) Shorts Down By 13.98%

ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) had a decrease of 13.98% in short interest. ECSIF’s SI was 797,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.98% from 926,900 shares previously. With 374,100 avg volume, 2 days are for ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ECSIF)’s short sellers to cover ECSIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1657. About 43,457 shares traded. eCobalt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) stake by 516.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 10,095 shares as Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 12,049 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 1,954 last quarter. Chevrontexaco Corp now has $234.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 19,205 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office owns 2,029 shares. 217,441 are held by Synovus Finance. Indiana And Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 11,989 shares. 658,325 were accumulated by Cornerstone Prtnrs Ltd. Tcw Grp has 1.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 1.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgar Lomax Va owns 598,102 shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,485 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 9,847 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.09% or 2,819 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,370 shares. New York-based Reik & Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp stated it has 57,123 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Societe Generale maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

eCobalt Solutions Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $27.24 million. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.