Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Its Holding in Kimberly (KMB) as Stock Price Rose; Cranbrook Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) by $4.96 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 3,130 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, down from 6,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 210,029 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,558 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.31M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.67% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.77% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shine Advisory Serv accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Karpus Mgmt accumulated 3,152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mairs And owns 120,899 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 20,183 shares. Bellecapital Intll Limited holds 0.15% or 1,780 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,651 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 62,367 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 89,842 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,057 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 1,506 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage accumulated 1,667 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division reported 27,897 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.82 million for 16.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 5,803 shares to 57,668 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).