Budros Ruhlin & Roe Upped Its Hca (HCA) Stake by $764,100; Covington Investment Advisors Has Boosted Humana (HUM) Stake by $339,200

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 753,449 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Hca Inc (HCA) by 276.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 7,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Hca Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 1.95M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V New F (NYSE:UN) by 7,465 shares to 7,549 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (NYSE:DEO) by 2,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

