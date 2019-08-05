Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Commvault Systems Has 1.65 Sentiment

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 124 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 75 reduced and sold their equity positions in Commvault Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 37.30 million shares, down from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Commvault Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 52.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 133.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 8,643 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 15,094 shares with $2.11M value, up from 6,451 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 947,064 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5.51M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.51 million shares. Comgest Global Sas stated it has 5.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 57,901 were reported by Schnieders Lc. Miles owns 5,763 shares. Cibc stated it has 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). America First Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowen Hanes owns 323,542 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 178,567 shares. 688,607 are held by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Farmers holds 2.73% or 68,815 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 1.74M shares. Naples Glob owns 23,988 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 390.37 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. for 224,529 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 55,428 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 278,699 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. American Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

