Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Upped By $690,048 Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 126 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 117 decreased and sold equity positions in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 68.21 million shares, down from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Commerce Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 93 Increased: 88 New Position: 38.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 62.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 14,376 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 37,416 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 23,040 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $203.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 679,535 shares traded or 63.03% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Commerce Bank holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for 7.24 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 112,596 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 1.77% invested in the company for 317,883 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 371,886 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smead Mngmt holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.23M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 38,441 shares. Maryland owns 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 60,450 shares. First Citizens Bank And stated it has 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 470,806 shares. Spectrum Gru owns 12,741 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Co reported 28,784 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Ami Invest Mngmt owns 160,017 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 45.96 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Ins Co Tx has invested 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 27.54 million shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny invested 3.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 7,905 shares in its portfolio.

