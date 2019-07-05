Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Carmax (KMX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Holding

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 105,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.99M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brinker Cap has 0.1% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 36,272 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 249,734 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada has 4 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Captrust Advisors owns 1,795 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 1,748 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,600 shares. 11,889 were accumulated by Trust Of Virginia Va. Markel Corp invested in 4.91 million shares or 5.75% of the stock. Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 8,547 shares. 3,718 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Management Lc invested 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.64M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer still confident on CarMax – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,376 shares to 37,416 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,645 shares. 24,179 are held by Pitcairn. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa holds 0.93% or 175,241 shares. Bailard owns 5,868 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 126,471 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 22,348 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 1.85 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Company has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bell Bancshares invested in 5,295 shares. North Star Investment reported 7,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 896,838 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Valueact Hldg Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 31.53 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability holds 184,807 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 322,152 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $113.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).