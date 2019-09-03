Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lifted Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding By $690,048; Ceridian Hcm Holding (CDAY) SI Increased By 0.87%

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 62.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 14,376 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 37,416 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 23,040 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $198.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 10.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) had an increase of 0.87% in short interest. CDAY’s SI was 5.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.87% from 5.91 million shares previously. With 687,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s short sellers to cover CDAY’s short positions. The SI to Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc’s float is 11.08%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 366,733 shares traded. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has risen 66.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CDAY News: 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Total HCM Revenue $187.2M; 29/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Inc. Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian Wins Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year at the Stevie Awards; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian Recognized by Gainsight™ for Customer Success Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Ceridian HCM Holding Sees 1Q Cloud Revenue $125.2M; 09/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 11.7% TO $208.9 MILLION FROM $187.0 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 30/04/2018 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Completes Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 22/05/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC – SEES FY TOTAL HCM REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $730 MILLION – $735 MILLION

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 11.82% above currents $46.11 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Wednesday, July 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $5100 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Wood. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $48 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orca Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 22,106 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 151,100 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgar Lomax Va owns 204,950 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Omers Administration Corporation has 3.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.94 million shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 117,273 shares. 46,136 are held by Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alps Advisors has 1.23M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt reported 0.74% stake. Quantum Management reported 20,935 shares. State Street Corp invested in 179.90 million shares. Beutel Goodman And Communications holds 0.25% or 922,445 shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.94 billion. The firm offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It has a 470 P/E ratio. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.