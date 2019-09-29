Budros Ruhlin & Roe Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Lifted by $650,546 as Stock Value Rose; Bruce & Co Has Lowered Position in Duke Energy (DUK) by $2.18 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 144.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 3,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 24,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 323,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.50M, down from 347,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Macroview Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,591 were accumulated by Patten Gp. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co reported 20,523 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 48,685 shares. Woodmont Counsel owns 64,466 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Marathon Mgmt owns 3,579 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,657 shares. Old Point Trust Financial N A holds 2,739 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,304 shares. Kentucky-based Field & Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,377 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Lc has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sonata accumulated 1,556 shares. Baillie Gifford Communication stated it has 347,558 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bristol John W & Inc New York holds 1.65% or 477,389 shares in its portfolio. Investment Services Of America Inc has 4,865 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.06 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 87,578 shares. M Kraus And, a Vermont-based fund reported 46,943 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc invested in 2.24% or 2.21 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 22,455 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.63% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Finance invested in 8,693 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.18% or 11,338 shares. Evermay Wealth accumulated 0.81% or 22,237 shares.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V New F (NYSE:UN) by 7,465 shares to 7,549 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,704 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).