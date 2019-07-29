Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Cut Stake by $427,700 as Share Value Declined

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32M shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 13,690 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hudock Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,198 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Blackrock accumulated 0.23% or 107.62 million shares. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc holds 39,190 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. New York-based John G Ullman Associates has invested 2.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Victory Cap invested in 0.04% or 327,313 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 13,944 shares. 15,737 were reported by Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 18,341 shares. 102,000 were reported by Hennessy Advsr. South State has 49,974 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.