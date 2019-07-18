Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lifted By $1.21 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (AUTL) Shorts Decreased By 7.09%

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 233.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc acquired 6,246 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 8,916 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 2,670 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $209.91. About 1.61M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:AUTL) had a decrease of 7.09% in short interest. AUTL’s SI was 632,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.09% from 681,000 shares previously. With 26,800 avg volume, 24 days are for Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s short sellers to cover AUTL’s short positions. The SI to Autolus Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary Sha’s float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 118,152 shares traded. Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company has market cap of $715.59 million. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

