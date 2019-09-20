Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $742,431; At&T (T) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Raised Its Holding by $495,000

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25.95 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 12,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 3,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 15,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,074 shares. 58,964 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 5,698 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 0.16% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Security Trust Company holds 29,370 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 85,073 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 162,355 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.64% or 643,669 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.56% stake. American Management reported 10,173 shares stake. Virtu Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware invested in 0.55% or 142,120 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn invested in 1,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (IEMG) by 14,715 shares to 21,384 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2.45% or 407,479 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 3,434 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd accumulated 29,806 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 1.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 87,500 shares. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 26,321 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.3% or 66,316 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 119,372 shares. Pinnacle Associate owns 787,771 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 57,714 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.01M shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 19,882 shares. Towercrest Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,133 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 968,519 shares.

