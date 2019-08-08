Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lowered Carmax (KMX) Position by $360,939; As Nucor (NUE) Shares Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Increased Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 57,243 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,410 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 83,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 62,657 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will AK Steel Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,922 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,160 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri reported 15,719 shares. 179,911 were accumulated by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 155 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.92% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 134,020 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.02% or 55,687 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,452 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 110,817 shares stake. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 16,078 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 59,651 shares. 10,887 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares to 79,086 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,182 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.17% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Com Ny owns 88,094 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Personal Svcs stated it has 1,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 34,044 were accumulated by Arcadia Invest Corp Mi. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com owns 711,385 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. World Asset reported 13,142 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 13,900 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Llp invested 1.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nordea Ab has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bartlett Communication Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 525 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 32,660 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management accumulated 422,175 shares or 3.24% of the stock.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $219.09M for 15.57 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.