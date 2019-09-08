Budros Ruhlin & Roe Increased Stake in Amgen (AMGN); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 123.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,390 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 2,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 5,314 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 152,432 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3.46% or 9,626 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 36,233 shares. 2,632 are owned by Bowen Hanes. Somerset holds 18,591 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,500 shares. Capital Mgmt Va stated it has 24,509 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,762 shares. Bartlett And Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 280,685 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested 0.92% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Violich Cap Mngmt holds 1.39% or 28,854 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,340 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 156,311 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) holds 644,362 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 1.12% or 94,926 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gm Advisory Group has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). British Columbia Invest Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 950,147 shares. Keystone Financial Planning holds 2.19% or 31,682 shares. 69,911 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,079 shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt invested in 0.53% or 9,573 shares. Sather Finance holds 0.31% or 11,058 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust reported 115,739 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 678,383 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Management Limited has invested 1.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.