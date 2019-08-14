Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Position as Stock Rose; As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $7.56 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.32M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC –

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 5.07M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $252.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 125,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

