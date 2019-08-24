Budros Ruhlin & Roe Holds Holding in Boeing Co (BA); As Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.58 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 1,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,339 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 1,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,285 are owned by Franklin Street Inc Nc. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 101,962 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 263,000 shares. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 7.30 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 1,391 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Da Davidson And Co reported 48,303 shares stake. Northern Corporation holds 0.13% or 11.29M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 40,869 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% or 38,503 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.33% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 32,819 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.09 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Limited Liability Co stated it has 959 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Communications owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,639 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 832,756 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 573 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 82,204 shares or 0.8% of the stock. British Columbia invested in 0.4% or 127,594 shares. Services Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.67% or 904,481 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.44% or 7,316 shares. 8,839 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 14,806 shares. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,110 were accumulated by Sequoia Advisors. Permanens Capital LP reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).